Rockin’ Granny’s Pottery rocks out the Crooksville-Roseville Pottery Festival

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH- At the Crooksville-Roseville Pottery Festival there were a lot of artisans with their work on display.

One of those artisans was Linda Pritchard. She runs the Rockin’ Granny’s Pottery. She specializes in 18th century reproduction hand thrown pottery.

“We moved to Crooksville when I was, I think 11 years old, so been here a long time, trying to support the community, especially since I am interested in pottery,” said Pritchard.

Pritchard offers a wide variety of different pottery items. She also takes commissions and will create something that you love.

“I do make special orders, so if somebody needs a special item, with a name or logo, I can do that for them,” said Pritchard.

She loves to make pottery and finds it to be a very relaxing as well as rewarding activity. She has been making pottery now for six years and hopes to continue making pottery for people to enjoy. If you are interested in buying some of her work, be sure to visit the Rockin’ Granny’s Pottery Facebook page where you can find more information or you can call her at (740) 588-3380.