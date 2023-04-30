7 Day Forecast

Updated on: Sunday April 30th, 2023, Evening:

Monday: Showers/Storms. Breezy. High 48°

Monday Night: Showers/Storms. Below Average. Low 37°

Tuesday: Showers. Mostly Cloudy. High 47°

DISCUSSION:

Showers and storms will continue to be with us on Monday. Gusts up to 30 mph will be possible with these storms. We will be much cooler behind the front, with highs in the upper forties.

Showers and storms will continue into Monday overnight as well. It will be chilly out there as we drop off into the upper thirties.

Shower chances again continue on Tuesday. We will still be cool, with highs in the upper forties. A chance for showers and snow will be with us Tuesday night as temperatures drop into the mid thirties.

A slight chance for showers remains for Wednesday. We start to warm up, with highs back into the lower fifties.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs jumping into the lower sixties.

Skies will again be partly cloudy on Friday to end the work week. Highs jump to the mid sixties.

Dry conditions will continue into the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday. Temperatures will rise to the upper sixties on Saturday and into the lower seventies on Sunday.

Have a Great Sunday Evening!!

