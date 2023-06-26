Rodney “Brownie” Brown

Rodney “Brownie” E. Brown, 76 of Zanesville, went home to be with the Lord to play music with Waylon and the boys at 9:21 AM, Friday, June 23, 2023, at his home following a lengthy illness.

He was born Friday, December 6, 1946, in Zanesville, the son of Virgil and Daisy (Sheppard) Brown. He married Jo Ann (Crawford) Brown on Saturday, February 19, 1966, and was a member of Trinity Full Gospel Church.

Brownie worked for Ferro Alloy, Lear Corporation and Burnham Boiler. He enjoyed playing music with many instruments especially the base guitar. He was a member of the Muskingum County Country Music Association. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on cars.

Rodney is survived by his wife of the home; three children, Cindy (Bruce) Austermiller, Christy (John) Fleece and Randy (Lisa) Brown; five grandchildren, Robert (Kevin Davies) Bennett, Kasey (Stephanie Cultrider) Bennett, Ashley (Roy) Solgot, Nickolas (Christine) Bennett and Beth (Steve) Mercer; five great grandchildren, Elicia Solgot, Riley Mercer, Lillie Bennett, Michael Bennett and Isabele Bennett; one brother, Robert (Donna) Brown and three step-brothers.

In addition to his parents, Rodney was preceded in death by one great granddaughter, Kyleigh Mae Bennett.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the funeral home with Pastor Donnie Rolland officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.