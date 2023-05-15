Rose Schmidt

Rose Anne Schmidt, 72 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on May 13, 2023, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

She was born on January 15, 1951, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late George Walter Kuhn and Opal (Spinks) Kuhn. Rose worked at Lear Technologies for many years, where she retired. In her spare time, she enjoyed thrift shopping and watching “chiller” movies. Above all, she enjoyed spending her time with her loved ones.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Randy Brown) Fraley; sons, Gene (Trisha) Wyer, John (Mimi) Wyer; sister, Kathy Law; grandchildren, Johnna Wyer, Shawn Wolford, Shaye Wyer, Cody Herman, Dakota Wyer, Dillyn Wyer, Rachel Worden, Michael Fraley, Colton Fraley; and 8 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Wyer; grandchild, Dante’ Wolford; 7 brothers; and 2 sisters.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday May 18, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. The family will be accepting visitors Friday May 19, 2023, at 10:00 AM, where services will be held at 11:00 AM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home with Pastor Rueben Wallace officiating. Burial will follow services at Duncan Falls Cemetery.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

