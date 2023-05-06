Rosecrans Four Run First Inning Too Much For Maysville

ZANESVILLE, OH- Before the rain halted action for nearly a week, the Maysville Panthers were playing some of their best baseball of the year. Coming off two straight wins in league play, the Panthers were looking to extend the streak against the Bishop Rosecrans at Gant Stadium.

Bottom of the first inning no score, Brendan Bernath gets a piece of one into right field, his brother Nick is trying to score and Kamyn Walker guns him down at the plate with a strong throw from right field. Game remains scoreless.

Later in the inning, Hayden Perdue singles on a line drive to center. Brendan Bernath scores on the play giving Rosecrans the 1-0 lead.

Very next batter Malaki Clark bloops it into shallow left field and that drops in perfectly. Xander Daniels scores, Perdue crosses the plate behind him. Bishops now up by 3.

Still in the first, a wild pickoff attempt by Panthers starter Todd Saxton allows Clark to score. Rosecrans would get all of their runs in the first inning and hold onto a narrow 4-3 win over the Maysville Panthers. Coen Fink reached base three times in the loss for Maysville. Rosecrans will play their final home game of the season against Millersport at 2 p.m. Maysville will be back in action on Monday for their senior day against Crooksville with first pitch at 5 p.m.