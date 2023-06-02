S. Senter

S. Dean Senter, 93, of Dresden, died Thursday morning, June 1, 2023, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville.

Born February 8, 1930 in Conesville, Ohio, he was a son of the late Forest and Pansy (Tumblin) Senter and 1948 graduate of Conesville High School. Dean retired after 17 years of working as Secretary-Treasurer for the Teamsters Union. He was a United States Army Veteran, a member of the Masonic Lodge, Elks and the Thursday morning Vista View Golf League.

Surviving are his two sons, Steven (Dee) Senter of Dresden and Jeffrey (Shayla Longfellow) Senter of Zanesville; a step grandson, Dayne Crown, a sister-in-law, Jeanne Senter of Zanesville and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Senter, whom he married on February 26, 1953 and who died on July 7, 2014; two brothers, William Senter and Dalton Senter and a sister-in-law, Vala Senter.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Dresden Fire Department, P.O. Box 687, Dresden, Ohio 43821.

Friends and family may call from 1:00pm -4:00pm Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Monday, June 5, 2023 at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Wells officiating.

Dean will be laid to rest next to his wife, Wilma, at Dresden Cemetery.