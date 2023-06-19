Sandra Burke

Sandra Burke, 81, of Zanesville, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Altercare of Zanesville, under the care of Genesis Hospice. She was born August 4, 1941, in Morgan County, the daughter of Pauline & Dayton Mayle. She was married June 30, 1969, to Russell Burke.

She was a true Christian that loved the Lord and loved spending her time with her family. Sandra was an active member of Word of Life Ministries.

She is survived by two daughters, Melanie Adams and Shonda (Ted) Lowry both of Zanesville; two sons, Mike Hill of Zanesville and Kevin (Frankie) Hill of N.C.; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one sister, Margaret (Leroy) Walker of Columbus; many nieces, nephews, her pastor, John Sensabaugh and best friend, JoEllen Mayle.

Sandra was preceded by her parents; her loving husband of 54 years; four brothers, Emment, Ronald, Charles and Wayne; two sisters, Wilma and Iva; granddaughter, Kassie Hill and one great granddaughter, Alivia Mayle.

Friends may call Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM, with Pastor John Sensabaugh officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.