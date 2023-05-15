Sandra Taylor

Sandra J. Taylor of Mount Perry, Ohio, age 76, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home and went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2023. Sandy was born on August 29,1947 to the late Fred and Milly Taylor of Mount Perry, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Frederick and Mildred Ann. She is survived by her 3 siblings: Judson {Linda) of Charlotte, NC, Wayne (Jan) of Roy, WA, Jeff of Mount Perry and 5 nieces and nephews (Michelle, Barbara, Jenny, Pam and Curt).

Sandy graduated from Sheridan High School in Thornville, The Juliet Gibson Career College and the Columbus Business College in Columbus, Ohio. Sandy was employed by the Travelers Insurance Company and then transferred to the Ohio Health Group in Columbus, Ohio, where she worked until retirement. She was a member of First Baptist Church of South Zanesville where she served on various committees throughout the years and most recently the Mission Board.

She enjoyed living on the family farm. She was a beacon of God’s love to all she met and found good in everyone. She was known as “Aunt Nan” not only to her family but also a multitude of other families and kids. Like her father, throughout her life she shared the saving grace of Jesus Christ to friends and strangers alike. Her favorite things included traveling, flowers, humming birds, spending time with family and gator riding in the woods.

Cremation entrusted to William Thompson and Son Funeral Home, White Cottage, Ohio. The family will receive friends for a drop in celebration of life from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, May 20 at the First Baptist Church, 80 East Main Street, South Zanesville, Ohio. Sandy wanted this celebration to be about Jesus who died for her sins so that she may have everlasting life.

The family thanks the great people of Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care.

In lieu of flowers friends you may donate to the International Ministries, STE A, 1003 W 9th Ave, King of Prussia, PA 19406-9926 in care of Sandra Taylor.