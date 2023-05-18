Sarah Ward

Sarah M. Ward, 42 of Zanesville, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville, surrounded by her family. She was born Wednesday, June 11, 1980, in Lancaster, CA, the daughter of Daniel Edminister and Tammy (Brown) Edminister of NC. She was married on Saturday, September 19, 2015, to Paul Ward.

Sarah was very active in her church, Tree of Life Christian Fellowship. Sarah was the youth pastor with her husband Paul, and loved playing the bass guitar on the worship team. She enjoyed being outdoors, hiking in the Smokey Mountains, traveling, exercising and being with family and friends. Sarah was always smiling, even as she battled cancer. Sarah was loved by so many because she loved so many.

In addition to her parents and husband she is survived by one daughter, Katie Bice of Zanesville; two step-children, Jack and Bella Ward of Zanesville; one grandchild on the way; one sister, Tiffany (Josiah) Stearns of NC; maternal grandfather, William “Bill” Brown of Fresno, OH; father and mother-in-law, Mike and Mary Beth Ward of Zanesville, one sister-in-law, Jennifer (Richard) Holmes of Delaware, OH; three nieces; two nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends and her loving church family.

Sarah was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Lydia Brown and paternal grandparents, Eugene and Ina Edminister.

There will be a Celebration Of Life for Sarah from 10 AM to 11Am, Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Tree of Life Christian Fellowship Church, 2220 Chandlersville Road, Zanesville, where a Memorial Service will follow at 11AM with Pastor Sabrina Harry officiating. All family, friends, loved ones, and anyone who knew Sarah are welcome to join us as we celebrate the amazing life that Sarah led. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.