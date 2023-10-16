SAT Study Guide Author to Promote 2024 Edition Here in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Scholastic Aptitude Test otherwise known as the S-A-T is a widely used entrance exam that many colleges require incoming students to take for curriculum level placement.

Muskingum County Library System Assistant Librarian Alyssa Fisher announced an upcoming event that will be presented by Zanesville High School Alumnus Brian Stewart, who authored Barron’s Digital SAT Study Guide for 2024.

“This event is called the ‘Digital SAT’ Author Visit. Because the author Brian Stewart is coming to visit and share about his book, the Digital SAT 2024.’ It is happening this Friday, here at John McIntire Library, from 5 to 6 p.m. in our second level study room. People can come and ask questions. They can learn more about the SAT if they don’t know the difference between the SAT and ACT. Brian is well versed in all those subjects,” Fisher said.

Parents or anyone interested in attending college can attend Stewart’s presentation to learn the importance of the S-A-T and how scoring well on the exam can shape their future.

“It’s similar to the ACT. SAT is just another option for people who are looking to be able to show off their smarts and impress the schools they would like to get into,” Fisher said. “SAT practice is common for students who are looking to get into a good college. So they would want to study in order to score well, to be able to pick what college they would like to go into.”

The interactive event will inform attendees of updates to the SAT in 2024 as well as acquaint them with the digital aspect.