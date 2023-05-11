Saturday Is The National Association Of Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive”

Bags were passed out through the community to make it easier to make your donations leading up to this Saturday.

“It is a national event put on by the National Association of Letter Carriers in conjunction with a lot of organizations. It is a single day food drive, where everybody can contribute by simply placing a non-perishable food item by their mailbox and their mail carrier will pick it up,” said letter carrier George Walsh.

This is to help restock the Muskingum County Hunger Network’s 13 pantries and 4 hot meal programs. This time of year, food banks see a decline in inventory after all the donations around the holidays. This event restocks those pantries during the summer months, which provides much needed assistance to all of the communities around the country.

“Each and every day letter carriers go door to door. We see the needs in our community, we see where people are struggling. This is an opportunity for us to contribute to those needs. Every day in America, there’s about 52 million people who deal with food insecurity, 12 million of them are children, 5 million, around 5 million of those are seniors,” stated Walsh.

Volunteers will help pass out and distribute the food on Saturday as well. If you want to find out more about the NALC, you can visit their website.