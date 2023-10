Saturday Scores 9/30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

HEIDELBERG 20

MUSKINGUM 17

Fighting Muskies lose on last second field goal.

BOYS SOCCER:

MAYSVILLE 6

LAKEWOOD 0

MARIETTA 2

JOHN GLENN 1

PHILO 1

GCA 0

ZANESVILLE 3

MORGAN 0

Riley Needles scored two goals on his senior day.

GIRLS SOCCER:

PHILO 13

CAMBRIDGE 2

9 different players scored goals for Philo.

WARREN 3

ZANESVILLE 0

WEST MUSKINGUM 1

HEATH 1

LAKEWOOD 3

MAYSVILLE 2

VOLLEYBALL:

PHILO 3

NEWCOMERSTOWN 0

JOHN GLENN 3

LICKING VALLEY 0