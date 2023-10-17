Sectional Scoreboard 10/16

Dylan Kerns,
Ohsaa

BOYS SOCCER:

ZANESVILLE 4
MAYSVILLE 2

RIVER VIEW 11
UNION LOCAL 0

TRI-VALLEY 6
MORGAN 2

STEUBENVILLE 4
PHILO 0

JOHN GLENN 10
WEST HOLMES 0

ALEXANDER 7
NEW LEXINGTON 0

 

GIRLS SOCCER:

BISHOP ROSECRANS 10
EDISON 0

Lady Bishops mercy rule Edison. Sydnee Maxwell had a hat trick in the win. Rosecrans will next play Hiland on Wednesday at home,

WASHINGTON 5
NEW LEXINGTON 1

Lady Panthers season comes to an end.

 

VOLLEYBALL:

ROSECRANS 3
SHADYSIDE 1

Lady Bishops take on undefeated Shenandoah on Thursday.

MINERVA 3
MORGAN 1

HARRISON CENTRAL 3
MAYSVILLE 1

WEST HOLMES 3
PHILO 0

SHERIDAN 3
WAVERLY 0

NEW LEXINGTON 3
ATHENS 0

Lady Panthers win (25-12, 25-2, 25-11) they will play Wednesday at TBD.

Categories: Local Sports

