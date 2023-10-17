Sectional Scoreboard 10/16
BOYS SOCCER:
ZANESVILLE 4
MAYSVILLE 2
RIVER VIEW 11
UNION LOCAL 0
TRI-VALLEY 6
MORGAN 2
STEUBENVILLE 4
PHILO 0
JOHN GLENN 10
WEST HOLMES 0
ALEXANDER 7
NEW LEXINGTON 0
GIRLS SOCCER:
BISHOP ROSECRANS 10
EDISON 0
Lady Bishops mercy rule Edison. Sydnee Maxwell had a hat trick in the win. Rosecrans will next play Hiland on Wednesday at home,
WASHINGTON 5
NEW LEXINGTON 1
Lady Panthers season comes to an end.
VOLLEYBALL:
ROSECRANS 3
SHADYSIDE 1
Lady Bishops take on undefeated Shenandoah on Thursday.
MINERVA 3
MORGAN 1
HARRISON CENTRAL 3
MAYSVILLE 1
WEST HOLMES 3
PHILO 0
SHERIDAN 3
WAVERLY 0
NEW LEXINGTON 3
ATHENS 0
Lady Panthers win (25-12, 25-2, 25-11) they will play Wednesday at TBD.