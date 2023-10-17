Sectional Scoreboard 10/16

BOYS SOCCER:

ZANESVILLE 4

MAYSVILLE 2

RIVER VIEW 11

UNION LOCAL 0

TRI-VALLEY 6

MORGAN 2

STEUBENVILLE 4

PHILO 0

JOHN GLENN 10

WEST HOLMES 0

ALEXANDER 7

NEW LEXINGTON 0

GIRLS SOCCER:

BISHOP ROSECRANS 10

EDISON 0

Lady Bishops mercy rule Edison. Sydnee Maxwell had a hat trick in the win. Rosecrans will next play Hiland on Wednesday at home,

WASHINGTON 5

NEW LEXINGTON 1

Lady Panthers season comes to an end.

VOLLEYBALL:

ROSECRANS 3

SHADYSIDE 1

Lady Bishops take on undefeated Shenandoah on Thursday.

MINERVA 3

MORGAN 1

HARRISON CENTRAL 3

MAYSVILLE 1

WEST HOLMES 3

PHILO 0

SHERIDAN 3

WAVERLY 0

NEW LEXINGTON 3

ATHENS 0

Lady Panthers win (25-12, 25-2, 25-11) they will play Wednesday at TBD.