Sectional Scoreboard 10/17

BOYS SOCCER:

WEST MUSKINGUM 3

HARRISON CENTRAL 0

COSHOCTON 8

SHENANDOAH 0

ROSECRANS 8

SANDY VALLEY 1

Grady Labishak had four goals in the Bishops win.

GIRLS SOCCER:

PHILO 2

MAYSVILLE 0

Electrics are sectional champs.

ZANESVILLE 1

WEST MUSKINGUM 0

STEUBENVILLE 9

CAMBRIDGE 1

COSHOCTON 3

HARRISON CENTRAL 2

VOLLEYBALL:

MEADOWBROOK 3

WEST MUSKINGUM 0

COSHOCTON 3

BELLAIRE 1

WEST UNION 3

CROOKSVILLE 1