Sharon Rector

Sharon Lee Rector, 67, of Zanesville, passed away on October 11, 2023. Sharon was born April 4, 1956, to the late Charles and Letha Kennedy. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edward Kennedy and Letha Jane Kennedy.

Sharon leaves to cherish her memory, her children; John Rector and Jeremy (Jamie) Rector; bonus sons, Matt Warner and Marc Warner; sisters, Elizabeth (Keith) Gause, Deborah Kennedy, Cynthia Todd, Christina (Kenny) Daw and Tracy Wallace; grandkids, Makenzie Hossler, Sierra Bunfill, Brooklyn Rector, Mason Rector, Tyler Rector and Wesley Rector; great grandkids, Braxtyn Hossler, Jacob Ryan, Eastyn Hossler, Jackson Ryan, Paityn Hossler, Rosa Latimer, Maylee Latimer, Briella Rector and Manuel Latimer; countless nieces and nephews that she considered like her own kids; as well as several other friends and family.

Sharon enjoyed raising her babies on her own and countless others that she would consider hers. She was a mother to all her sisters. She would cook for anyone at any time, day or night. Often known to make the best gourmet meal from scratch. Everyone knew her as “Maw Maw” and she loved having that title. Family meant the world to Sharon, and she will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

Graveside services will be held in Sharon’s honor for the immediate family. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.