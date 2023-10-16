Sherry Van Dyne

Sherry Anne Van Dyne, 73 of Zanesville passed away Sunday October 15, 2023 at Cedar Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born November 8, 1949 in Zanesville a daughter of the late Rita Hilbert Van Dyne.

In her younger years Sherry was involved with the Girl Scouts and tap dancing. She enjoyed reading and collecting Elvis Presley Memorabilia.

Surviving is one brother Thomas Van Dyne.

Private burial will take place at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.

