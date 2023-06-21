Shooting on Muskingum Avenue Under Investigation

ZANESVILLE, OH – A shooting was called in to the Zanesville Police Department this morning in the Muskingum Avenue area.

At around 9:45 the ZPD received a call of a man being shot. One victim was found off the street of West Muskingum Avenue. Detective Sergeant Phil Michel was on the scene to discuss the incident.

“I believe the shooting that occurred here on 1010 Muskingum Avenue. One individual has been transported to the hospital for his injuries right now. We don’t have any updates on this condition at this time. We do have a person of interest in custody at this time. We also have numerous witnesses that we have been speaking to,” Michel said.

Currently the investigation of the incident is on-going, we will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.