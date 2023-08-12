Showcasing Student Art at the Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival

CAMBRIDGE, OH – At the Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival you can see lots of different pieces of work from skilled artists. But one of the tents to stop by and visit is the Student Art tent.

Over 500 students from Guernsey, Noble, and Muskingum Counties in grades K-12, and even some college students, submitted work to be displayed at the Arts and Crafts Festival.

Students also have the opportunity to receive a scholarship if their art places first, second, or third in their grade category.

Stephanie Bridwell, the Student Art Chair at the Arts and Crafts Festival, said that it’s important to celebrate kid artists.

“It’s such a chance for [parents] to see how [kids] view the world.” Bridwell said. “To see the amazing potential there is and it’s a lift for people because you always hear about the bad things.”

The grade categories for students are: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12.

The Arts and Crafts Festival continues today from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. and tomorrow from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

For more information on events going on at the Arts and Crafts Festival, you can go to the Salt Fork Arts and Craft Festival’s Facebook Page.