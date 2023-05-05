South Zanesville Fire Department Will Be Holding the Last Meat Raffle Until July

ZANESVILLE, OH – The South Zanesville Fire Departments most tender fundraiser is back.

The South Zanesville Fire Department in conjunction with the Amrou Grotto will be holding a local meat raffle on Saturday, May 6th at Prophets Park in Zanesville. Doors open at 6 o’clock with the raffle starting at 7pm. $2,000 worth of juicy prizes will be raffled off including ribeye’s, crab, T-bones, and much more.

“The price of meat right now in the grocery store is very expensive. We get our meat from Campbell’s in Duncan Falls. They give us a great deal on the products and it’s great food. The meat raffle gives people a chance to get quality meat at a cheap price.” South Zanesville Fire Chief Russell Taylor said.

Admission for the raffle will be $5.00. All proceeds will be going to benefit the Grotto and the fire department to help with projects and to acquire needed equipment.

The South Zanesville Fire Department recently purchased a new vehicle. After selling an old grass truck to a fire department in Kansas City and with some funds from Springfield Township, the fire department was able to purchase a new command truck.

“Our old truck that we did use, we converted that into an updated grass truck to be more reliable. We just replaced that utility truck with this command truck because we’re really busy. It’s another piece of equipment to help us get there and this truck is going to be used as a first responder’s vehicle.” Chief Taylor said.

The meat raffle on May 6th will be the last one until July.

Prophets Park- 2560 Old River Road, Zanesville, OH.