Special Election Voting

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio voters will decide Tuesday whether or not future amendments to the state constitution will need 60 percent of voter approval or remain at the current 50 percent.

Muskingum County Board of Elections Specialist Cheryl West discussed how Issue 1 is the only item on the ballot and detailed what voters can expect when they arrive at their voting location.

“The August special election has just one item to vote on and it is the state issue one,” West said. “You can go online and read more information about it if you need to educate yourself as to what exactly is involved with that. I would recommend doing that. And that is the only thing that there is.”

West mentioned that early voting turnout has been higher than expected and thinks Tuesday’s turnout will see a steady stream of voters throughout the day.

“They will need to bring a valid, non-expired, Photo ID, which could be a drivers license, a state ID for non-drivers,” West said. “You can also use passports now that have a picture and also military ID’s. All the polls will be open throughout the county. We open at 6:30 in the morning and close at 7:30 at night.”

The Board of Elections office will only be open for people needing to file petitions or levies that are due by 4 p.m. August 9th. Voters are being directed to vote at their assigned polling location.