Stanley Lewis

Stanley Jay Lewis, 66, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 at home. Stanley was born June 4,1956, son of the late George J. Lewis and Wandena M. (Van Allen) Lewis.

Stanley leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 19 years; Darlene A. Lewis; children, Ashley Bronkar and Dustin Bronkar; special pet, Daisy; as well as several other friends and family.

Stanley was an over the road truck driver for many years. He often enjoyed going fishing as well as work on cars. In Stanley’s free time he loved to watch old western movies. Most importantly Stanley enjoyed to spend time with his family.

Cremation has been chosen. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.