Stanley “Paul” Eppley

Stanley Paul Eppley, 70 of Zanesville, passed away on October 20, 2023, at his residence, following an illness earlier this year.

He was born on June 15, 1953, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late William A. Eppley and Jean (Schneider) Eppley. He graduated from Philo High School in 1971 and California State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. Paul served in the United States Army as a helicopter crew chief at Fort Campbell, having served in South Korea. He later enrolled in the United States Peace Corp as an Ag. Extension Agent in Guatemala. Following the Peace Corp, he returned to Zanesville to help on the 100-year-old family farm, Riverview Farm, located on SR 60 South for the last 28 years. He was well known for his produce, especially his Milky Way sweet corn. Many loyal customers called it a Mayberry experience.

He is survived by his brother, Charles Daniel Eppley; sister, Carol (Rick) Miller; niece, Tracie Stewart; nephews, Billy Eppley, Chad Eppley Doner; cousins, Joyce Frederick, Jane Dovenbarger, Larry Dovenbarger; aunt, Vivian Eppley; and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Dale Eppley; uncle, Charles “Sonny” Schneider; aunts, Virginia Schneider, Ruth Merkle; cousin-in-law, James Frederick.

Per Paul’s wishes, no calling hours or services will be held at this time. A dignified cremation will be held by DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. He will later be laid to rest on the farm.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

