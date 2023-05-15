Steven Joseph

Steven T. Joseph, 57, of Adamsville, died at 1:04 A.M. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 15, 1966, in Zanesville, son of the late William G. and Romaine C. (Arnold) Joseph. Steve was the owner of Twin T Deer Processing and the meat department manager for Save-A-Lot, he loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns, fishing and golfing with his buddies, mushroom hunting, and spending his time outdoors.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Amy R. (Hittle) Joseph; Steven was a father to, seven children which he was the “Dad he didn’t have to be”, Teira Crozier, Anthony Crozier, Adrian Crozier, Laura Sargent, Eric Sargent (Rachel Kinney), Samantha Landaker (Nick Fitzgerald), Natalie Landaker (Alex Morris); ten grandchildren, Shelby, Olivia, Anna, Kendole, A.J., Alisha, Wesley, Reed, Emma, and Kace; six brothers, Bill (Mary Ann) Joseph, Jeff (Donna) Joseph, Dave (Marsha) Joseph, Tom Joseph and Doug (Kelly) Joseph; five sisters, Jane (Chuck) Durant, Carol Buchanan, Ellen (Doug) Winland, Beth (Bruce) Iden, and Erin (Howard) Frye.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Daniel Joseph.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 -4:00 and 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 19, 2023, with Bill Meaige officiating. He will be laid to rest at Washington Twp. Baptist Church Cemetery, Zanesville.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.