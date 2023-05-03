Students Explore Job Opportunities at The Ohio Means Jobs Career Fair

ZANESVILLE, OH – High school students made connections today at the Ohio Means Jobs Career Fair.

The 2nd annual Ohio Means Jobs Career Fair gave hundreds of area high school students to opportunity to explore what their futures might hold. Approximately 50 local employers set booths up at the Muskingum County Fair Grounds to allow students to get familiar with some careers that are available in the community.

“They are being interviewed here today. They could be potentially made a job offer here today. So, we’re really excited about this career fair that we get to do each year. We’re looking forward to doing it again next year and matching up the students with the employers to meet their needs.” Ohio Means Jobs Work Force Administrator, Julie Metzger said.

With over 1,000 jobs posted in the Muskingum County area, the job fair can help both students and employers meet their needs and fill those job openings. It was also a great way to give students an open field of guidance for different career paths and options that may interest them.

“It’s super cool walking around getting to talk to employers. And there’s places here that somebody might find interesting that they didn’t know that they wanted to go into.” Daegan Lusk, Senior at Zanesville High School said.

“I think it’s a huge opportunity for all of us seniors to look at like the next ten years. I mean this could be a job for the rest of our lives. So, it’s a huge deal for all of us.” Connor Larimer, Senior at Maysville High School stated.

Ohio Means Jobs is excited to host the Career Fair again next year.

