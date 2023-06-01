Sue Patton

Sue Carol Patton, 84 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at her home on May 30, 2023. She was born in Portsmith, Ohio, on March 21, 1939. She is the daughter of Foster and Gladys (Martin) Bradly.

Sue was worked at various area restaurants and as waitress and for many years as a bookkeeper for Columbus Airport Security. She was a member of the Zanesville American Legion Post # 29 and the Zanesville Eagles #302.

Sue is survived by her two sons, David Patton and Vernon Patton; her 4 grandchildren, and her 6 great grandchildren.

Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Patton who passed away, August 31, 2000; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Rusty Mick; two brothers, William Brady and Edward Brady and her four sisters, Betty Davis, Marjorie Brady, Ruth Lewis and Janet Hensley.

In keeping with Sue’s wishes, she was laid to rest in the Chandlersville Cemetery beside her husband and daughter. The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Patton family.

