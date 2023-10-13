Sue Pride

Sue Carol (Emory) Pride , 87, of Roseville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday October 12th, 2023. She was born to parents Stewart and Cora Emory, on 25 March 1936 in Zanesville, Ohio. Sue retired from Robinson Ransbottom Pottery after many years of dedicated service. In her younger years she enjoyed volunteering with the Roseville Fire Department and was always available to help others. She spent her time after retirement enjoying her family and friends and was a dedicated member of the Roseville Presbyterian Church. Her life was dedicated to providing support and caring for those around her.

Sue is survived by her sons, Mark (Carla) Pride, Robert Pride, Donald (Janice) Pride, Thomas (Angie) Pride and one daughter Peggy Founds, one sister Sondra (Richard Max) Graves, Grandchildren Bobbi (DeWayne) Peterson, Christy (Dave) Amado, Sue (Jason) Clark, Joseph Founds, Shelley Macon, Charles Founds, Joshua Pride and Brittany Pride. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and innumerable friends.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents Stewart and Cora Emory, her husband Mark Pride Sr., her brothers Bobbie Emory, Billie (Greta) Emory, sisters; Thelma (Teen) Williams, Joann (Ed) Newton, Maxine (William) Porter, Jackie (Herman) DeGarmo and her grandson Mark Pride III.

The family has entrusted William Thompson & Son Funeral Home at 5765 Gladstone Drive in White Cottage, Ohio 43791. Viewing will be Sunday October 15th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and Monday October 16th from 9:00-9:30 am with funeral services to follow at the funeral home with Rev. John Sensabaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Roseville, where she will be laid next to her husband. Following the graveside service, there will be a gathering at The American Legion in Roseville.