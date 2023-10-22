Sue Richardson

Sue Richardson, 86, of Zanesville, died at 6:45 A.M. on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Clay Gardens Place surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 16, 1937, in Logan, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Violet (Emerick) Squire. She was a member of the Maranatha Bible Church and worked at Brockway Glass. Sue was a very sweet, caring and kind person, always thinking of others needs before her own. Sue was stylish, enjoyed getting her hair done and shopping. She was the perfect homemaker, enjoyed sewing, crocheting but above all loved her family, especially grandbabies and great grandbabies.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jerry M. Richardson, whom she married on July 19, 1958; two daughters, Kelly (Jeff) Wiler and Kristi (Joe) Somers; two sons, Jeffrey (Linda Skala) Richardson and Jay (Nettie) Richardson; three grandchildren, Cassidy Wiler, Bailey (Jordan) Neff and Shane (Kerry) Todd; two great grandchildren, Elleanore Todd and Lincoln Todd; and a sister in law and best friend, Susan (Terry) Nichols.

In addition to her parents, Sue is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Grenier.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE ZANESVILLE, with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Sue will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery in Sonora, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Maranatha Bible Church, 2400 Chandlersville Rd, Zanesville, OH 43701 in memory of Sue.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.