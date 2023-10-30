Sunrise Bowling Center to Host 7th Annual Operation: Bowl for Veterans

ZANESVILLE, OH – Sunrise Bowling Center is getting ready to host the 7th Annual Operation: Bowl for Veterans this Saturday.

Operation: Bowl for Veterans will be a 9 Pin, No Tap tournament for individual bowlers that will be held on November 4.

All of the funds raised from this event will go to the Veterans Appreciation Foundation.

Wayne Clark, President of the VAF, talked about how the Foundation will be using the funds.

“We will use the funds for several projects that our foundation hosts.” Clark said. “ We have a monthly breakfast for any veteran. We pay for every veteran, from Muskingum County, that goes on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.. Our next and biggest project is the start of the new Veteran Banners that are downtown.”

Clark said the old banners have been in place for two years now and there are plans to replace them by Veterans Day.

The bowling tournament will also feature ball raffles, a 50/50 drawing, as well as cash payouts to the top 5 men and women who advance to the final round.

Nate Johnson, the Director of the Zanesville USBC, says they will be accepting entry forms for the tournament until the day of.

“We will be accepting entry forms all the way up to the day of the tournament, as long as we have available spots.” Johnson said. “We’re offering two different sign up options as well.”

The first sign up option is for $20 and that will get you into the tournament. Johnson said the second option is a $40 bundle and it includes; the entry cost, a T-Shirt with each Branch of the Military on the back, as well as a bowling towel.

If you are interested in purchasing a banner for a Veteran downtown, you can stop by Muddy Misers, The Welcome Center, Green Valley Golf Course, or the VFW Post 1058 to purchase a packet.

If you are interested in signing up for Operation: Bowl for Veterans you can head to the Sunrise Bowling Centers Facebook page.