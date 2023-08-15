Sybil Maddox

Sybil Renee Maddox, 86, of Zanesville passed at 8:45 A.M. Monday, August 14, 2023 at The Oaks at Bethesda.

She was born on Friday, September 18, 1936 in Penn Yan, NY the daughter of Burtice “Bert” Harris Jr. and Ruth Knapp Harris.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Zanesville Memorial Park.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Sybil’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.