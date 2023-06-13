Teenager arrested in Newark shooting

NEWARK, OHIO – Newark Police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male in connection to a shooting at a home in Newark.

Officers were called to 71 North Morris Street on Monday, June 12th, at approximately 1:40pm on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and located 60-year-old, Mary Rutherford, with gunshot wounds to her legs.

Police said they were given descriptions of two vehicles which fled the scene. Both vehicles were located by Licking

County Sheriff’s Deputies who were in the area.

The 17-year-old suspect, along with a rifle believed to be the weapon used in the shooting, were discovered in one of the vehicles.

During the investigation, Officers questioned the suspect and several other juveniles and learned that the suspect had gone to the victim’s residence to confront another teenager about a PlayStation 4 and a pair of shoes.

Authorities said the shooting victim was taken OSU Wexner Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.