Terry Blythe

Terry D. Blythe, 74, of Dresden, died Monday evening, October 2, 2023, at his home.

Terry was born August 10, 1949, in Maysville, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Denver and Lena (Hendrickson) Blythe. Terry spent his life working in the livestock business, where he enjoyed raising livestock, more recently sheep and riding horses. He was a member of the Coshocton County Ohio Horseman’s Council, enjoyed traveling and coon hunting. He loved his grandsons and “Junkin” with Vickie. They loved thrift shopping together and stopping at Mrs. Yoder’s in Amish Country for a bite to eat. Terry was definitely, “one of the good ones”. He was loyal and faithful to his family, friends, and especially his grandsons. He loved helping them on the farm, teaching them valuable life skills, and watching them show their 4-H projects each year. Terry truly had the heart of a farmer, and it just seems fitting he would depart this earth at harvest time.

Terry is survived by his daughter, Tracey (Adam) Herron; devoted friend, Vickie Lester; two grandsons, J.D. and Blythe Herron; a sister, Connie (Ronnie) Waldron and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Lynn Blythe, who died July 31, 2012; a brother, Mike Blythe, father-in-law, William Seaman and mother-in-law, Berna Dean Seaman.

Memorial contributions may be made in Terry’s name to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

Friends and family may call 1:00pm till 4:00pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023, at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Monday, October 9, 2023, at the funeral home with Rev. Johnny Jones officiating.

Terry’s body will be laid to rest at Dresden Cemetery, as his soul is rejoicing now for eternity.