Terry Goins

Terry L. Goins, 72 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on June 10, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on March 16, 1951, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Homer Goins and Hazel (Singer) Goins. Terry worked at Essex Wire and later at Good Sam Hospital. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeye fan. In his spare time, he enjoyed thrifting, car shopping, and porch sittin’.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Goins; son, Jason (Felecia) Goins; brothers, John “Sam”(Sharon) Goins, Lewis “Binky” (Stephanie) Goins; sisters, Betty (Sam) Mitchell; grandchildren, Autumn Ripple, Jaelin Goins, Cloey Stanbery, Kirsten Stanbery; great-grandchild, Oliver Ripple; sister-in-law, Bertha Goins.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, James “Jim” Goins, William “Bill” Goins; sisters, Clara “Sis” Guy, Frances Howard; and great-grandchild, Amara Ripple.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday June 14, 2023, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Wednesday June 14, 2023, at 2:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home with Rev. James Workman officiating. Burial will follow services at Woodlawn Cemetery in Zanesville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

