The Blue Ribbon Farmers Market Satisfying Sweet Tooths

The Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Farmer’s Market is in full swing for the summer.

Many escaped the rain today at the Muskingum County Fair Grounds for the Blue Ribbon Farmers Market. A variety of vendors with a variety of products from meat, crafts, to baked goods. A local business called Bee Sweet Dessert’s was there promising to satisfy even the most serious sweet tooth with their cheesecakes, pies, brownies, and more.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do. I actually, she helped me graduate from culinary school. And I just enjoy baking. And getting out and meeting new people and it’s helped me come out of my shell quite a bit.” Head Baker of Bee Sweets Desserts, Samantha Debord said.

Bee Sweets Dessert’s wasn’t the only sweet vendor. Hidden Acres Farm was there with their raw and local honey and honey made products.

“We sell farm fresh honey. We have six hives, we started last year. So, we have plain honey, we have the honey sticks, and we have flavored honey.” Owner of Hidden Acres Farm, Jessicas Roberts stated.

The Blue Ribbon Farmers Market will take place every Saturday from 9am to 12pm.