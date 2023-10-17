The Muskingum County Center for Seniors Campaign a Levy

ZANESVILLE, OH – Seniors from the Muskingum County Center for Seniors volunteered at the Downtown Exchange today to campaign a levy that will be on the upcoming ballot.

On November 7th, residents will have the opportunity to vote on a 0.5-mill levy that will run for five years. The levy will provide and maintain senior citizen services in Muskingum County.

“We will continue to meet the needs of what we’re already doing… and we’ll also be able to meet the needs of the homebound meal program a little bit closer. Right now, we have a waiting list unfortunately. We have a waiting list for our homebound meals. Hopefully, this will help us get to closer need and decrease that waiting list.” Center for Seniors Executive Director, Kate Paul said.

If passed, taxes will go up to $18 for each $100,000 home a year. This would generate approximately $1,197,000 for the Senior Center and will allow them to continue expanding their services.

“There’s so much going on at the Senior Center and they do so much for us. My husband and I started going a few months ago. There are activities going on there, and so many people. You meet so many good friends and you have the fellowship. Plus, we’re active. Instead of sitting at home doing nothing, which is what we were doing before, we’re now active.” A friend at the Center for Seniors, Jo McMahan said.

For more information, visit the Muskingum County Center for Seniors website.

Muskingum County Center For Seniors – Ohio (mccfs.org)