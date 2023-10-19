The United Way MPM Held a Campaign Celebration

ZANESVILLE, OH – The United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties held a Campaign Celebration on October 18th at the Downtown Exchange.

The celebration honored the positive impact that’s been created through community investment and partnerships. The United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person across the three counties… and last year, they have provided services to over 5,000 individuals to help them live a better life.

“The Campaign Celebration of course celebrates funds that were raised, but that’s really just a byproduct. It’s not the main thing that we were celebrating. We were celebrating education, we were celebrating education of the community, about the conditions that we’re living in in our villages and cities. We were celebrating education to our donors about the results and the real difference that they’re investments are making.” United Way MPM Executive Director, Meg Deedrick said.

Investing in The United Way allows new partnerships to be formed in communities and helps to achieve meaningful results and community goals in education, income, and health.

“A lot of individuals either fall under what we consider A.L.I.C.E or under the poverty line. In Muskingum County, 47% fall under those two categories. A.LI.C.E stands for asset limited income constrained employed. That essentially means that they’re working but they’re having difficultly covering basic budgeting items.” United Way MPM Community Engagement Coordinator, Lorene Kelley said.

If you’d like to donate to The United Way, or for more information, visit their website.

United Way of Muskingum, Perry & Morgan Counties | (unitedwayofmpm.org)