The Wilds opens for summer season

CUMBERLAND, Ohio–The Wilds is bustling with excitement as 23 babies were born from mid-March through April. Guests have the opportunity to view these little ones in pasture as The Wilds is now fully open for the summer season. Most importantly, these babies are contributing to the future of two at-risk species: the Sichuan takin and Père David’s deer, which is listed as extinct in the wild.

Between March 11 and April 13, 2023, nine takin kids were welcomed to experienced mothers, who were also born at The Wilds. This conservation center and safari park is home to the largest breeding herd of Sichuan takin in North America and is the only zoological facility to manage a large herd in natural breeding groups.

With a large herd consisting of more than 50 individuals able to roam in a wide area, The Wilds offers the perfect place to observe takin for comparative studies. The Wilds significantly contributes valuable knowledge about this species, which is challenging to study in its remote native range.

Additionally, from March 23 through April 23, 16 fawns were welcomed into The Wilds’ Père David’s deer herd. The Wilds has the largest Père David’s deer breeding herd in any North American zoological facility, and each birth is extremely important for this species.

Currently, all of the babies are in The Wilds’ pasture with their herds and may be spotted during tours. The Winter Wildside tours ended for the season over the weekend, and as of , 2023, The Wilds is officially open for the full summer season, offering a variety of activities that are fun for the whole family.

