This Week’s Animal Shelter Pet of The Week is Gilbert

ZANESVILLE, OH – This week’s Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of The Week arrived to the animal shelter with a very sad story and hopes to find his forever happy ending.

Gilbert is a year and a half old Pitbull boxer mix. His previous owner left him along the side of a country road, and he ran several miles in attempt to catch up with his owner. But Gilbert’s sad story doesn’t hold him back from having a great disposition and being a sweet, loving, and friendly pup.

“He’s really good with people. He’s easy to walk and he just wants to be out in a good home. He wants to have that area to run a little bit. Gilbert deserves that.” Animal Shelter Society Executive Director, April Gibson.

Barktoberfest is coming up on Wednesday October 18th at the Greenhouse at Vista from 5:30 to 9pm. This fundraiser helps the animal shelter to take care of furry friends like Gilbert.

“We are 100% nonprofit. We have no one paying our staff wages. There’s no county or city agency that’s doing that. It takes a lot of staff to do what we do and to take care of these animals like Gilbert.”

