Thomas J. “Jeff” Bates

Thomas J. “Jeff” Bates, 72 of New Concord, passed away at home in the early morning hours of June 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was born on March 8, 1951 in Zanesville, Ohio. He is the son of the late Harold C. and Iola F. (Fulkerson) Bates.

Jeff was the owner and operator of JB Auto Sales in New Concord and he also worked for Bates Auto Isle. He had a passion for working on cars, watching races and attending auctions but most especially he loved spending time with his grandchildren and sharing his love of vehicles with them. He was a very generous man who was always available to help anyone in need. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Ginger (Fitzgerald) Bates, whom he married on May 27, 1978; his two children, Staci (Kenny) Baker, and Jeffrey (Tonya) Bates; his grand-children, Dakota Baker, Hunter (Cole) Bennett, Skyler Bates, Gavin Bates, Stehl Bates, and Aspen Bates; his siblings, Fred Bates, Bob (Nancy) Bates and John (Mary) Bates; sisters in law, Sherry (Phil) Jirles, Yvonne (Jim) Kornokovich, and Cindy Oliver; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Jeff is preceded in death by his sisters and brothers in law, Kathleen (Bill) McPheters and Rosalie (Burky) Berkshire; and his in-laws, Dale and Ilene Fitzgerald.

Visitations will be 12 to 2 pm on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord. Funeral services for Jeff will be held at 2 pm. Pastor Keith Taylor will officiate the service.

