Thomas Smart

Thomas W. Smart, 59, of Zanesville, died at 4:37 A.M. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. He was born March 1, 1964 in Zanesville, son of Roy W. and Sharon F. (Poole) Smart. Tom was a CDL truck driver and he loved Ohio State Football.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly (Cordray) Smart whom he married, October 16, 1993; a son Matthew (Amanda) Sims; a step-daughter, Trisha R. (Aaron) Swihart; granddaughter, Kenzie Sims; grandson, Casyn Swihart; sisters, Tina (Jim) Kirkbride and Tess Smart; nephews, Tyler Kirkbride, Kris Smart and Kyle Smart; nieces, Sierra Kirkbride, Tiffany Reed, Anissa Kirkbride and Tara Collins.

He is preceded in death by his brother Tim Smart.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday July 20, 2023, at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville. A dignified cremation will take place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.

To send a note of condolence: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.