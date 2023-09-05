Thomas “Tom” Tilton

Thomas E. “Tom” Tilton, 72, of Zanesville, died 10:14 AM, Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Genesis Hospital Emergency Department, following a lengthy illness. He was born Thursday, August 2, 1951, in Zanesville, the son of Charles L. Tilton, Sr. and Ruth Eloise (Rutter) Tilton, and married Linda J. (Descutner) Tilton on Saturday, October 2, 1971. Tom and Linda celebrated the same birthday and looked forward to their yearly celebration.

Tom was a fun loving, friendly guy with a great sense of humor. He truly never met a stranger. He was a member of VFW Post 1058, and a huge fan of the Cincinnati Bengals. Tom was employed with Benco for many years, and following his retirement worked at J.J’s Drive Thru.

Tom is survived by his wife of the home, Linda Tilton; three brothers, Charles “Chuck” (Charlotte) Tilton, Jr., Jeff (Becky) Tilton, and Norman (Karen) Tilton; one sister, Diane Joyce; one sister-in-law, Laura “Squeak” Wisecarver, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by one brother, Keith Tilton and one half-sister, Shirley Williams.

Tom’s family would like to acknowledge the physicians, nurses and staff of Genesis Healthcare and Genesis Cancer Care, especially Dr. Bastola, Nurse Maggie and Healthcare Aide, Crystal for the care given to Tom during his illness.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, and one hour prior to services from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Friday. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, September 8, 2023, at the funeral home with Rev. Dean Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Party will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Muskingum Animal Shelter Society, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio, 43701, in Tom’s memory. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.