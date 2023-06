Three Arrested in Coshocton County

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division said they’ve taken three males into custody.

Authorities conducted a search warrant in the 1100 block of East Main Street in Coshocton on Tuesday.

The three individuals were taken into custody without incident. Drug sand drug related items were taken from the scene, said detectives.

The name of the suspects will be withheld until formal charges and review from the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.