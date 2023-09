Three Arrested in Drug Case

Two males and one female are in custody in Coshocton County.

Their names aren’t being released until formal charges and a review from the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said around 5pm Monday the detective division and special response team executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Fairy Falls Drive. As a result drug related items were taken from the scene.