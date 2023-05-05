Three Local High School Students Win Scholarships

The Muskingum County Bar Association announced this year’s 2023 Law Day essay winners.

Daegan Lusk of Zanesville High School won first place. Alyssa Derry from John Glenn High School took second, and Dru Daniels also of John Glenn was the third place winner. They were honored at the large courtroom in the Muskingum County Courthouse today.

“Seniors in high school were welcomed to write a 250 word essay, and then we had a committee of members from the bar association read the essays and rank them. We have the top three placeholders get a $1,500 scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship, or a $500 scholarship to use towards their college tuition or books,” said attorney at law, Susan McDonald.

She mentioned that they received many applicants and the topic for this year’s Law Day was “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civic, Civility, and Collaboration.”

“The young people that wrote the essays did a really nice job in talking about civility in our world today, in America, in politics, in the cities, and in the countryside,” stated McDonald.

If you want to learn about upcoming scholarships or participate in next year’s Law Day, you can visit The Muskingum County Community Foundation’s website, and click on scholarship central.