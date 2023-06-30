Timothy Norris

Timothy A. Norris, 63 of Zanesville, passed away on June 22, 2023.

He was born on June 8, 1960, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Kessel Norris and Dorothy Dillon. Tim was a collector. He enjoyed collecting coins and other items. In his spare time, he liked to fish. He was someone who would give you the shirt off his back.

He is survived by his son, Jason Norris; daughter, Jamie Bauer; brothers, Thomas (Sue) Randles, Pat Norris; sister, Tammy (Tom) Aronhault; several nieces and nephews; special friend, McPherson.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Mike Norris; sister, Betsy Coon; and sister-in-law, Debbie Norris.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

