Timothy Roush

Timothy Andrew “Banker” Roush, 43, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 28th, 2023 at Genesis Hospital.

Tim was born on October 17th, 1979 in Zanesville. Son of Edna Lynn Carroll-Kennedy.

Tim was an amazing artist. He loved rapping, collecting sports cards and coins, working on his mongoose, and his favorite character Marvin the Martian. But most of all Tim’s life was his children and grandchildren.

Tim is survived by his Mother Edna Carroll-Kennedy, Stepmother Belinda Kennedy-Carroll, Daughter Haylie Roush (Andrew Wolford), Sons Eastin Roush (Abigail Holstein), Timothy Hamilton, Kieler Roush, Keaden Roush, Jason Hopper III and Dallas Roush all of Zanesville. Grandchildren Jerry Baker IV, Emma Wolford, Bryson Roush and Drew Wolford. Brother Aaron (Samantha) Chiappone, Sisters Kim Roush-Arnold, Lois Roush-Jenkins and Autumn Hamilton. First loves and mothers to his oldest children Mandy Park and Jennifer Hamilton. Many other special friends as he was loved by all.

Tim is proceeded in death by Grandmother Emma Pinkstock, Uncle Burl “corky” Carroll, Daughter (Angel Roush), Best friends Michael Allen and Brent Dingey.

Per the family’s wishes No calling hours or services will be held at this time. A dignified cremation has been chosen.

The family has a gofundme to help raise money for funeral cost. If you would like to donate, go to https://gofundme.me/81706dc1