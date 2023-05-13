Tommy Tysinger

Tommy Dale Tysinger, 83, of Zanesville passed away on Saturday May 13, 2023 at Genesis Hospital.

Tommy was born in Bradford, Pennsylvania on November 9, 1939 to the late Dale and Audrey Fusner Tysinger. He was a graduate of Zanesville High School and was very active in the community belonging to many organizations including: Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1058, American Legion Post 29, Lafayette Lodge 79, Amrou Grotto, Zanesville Quarterback Club, and spent many hours with the Zanesville Athletic Boosters cooking chicken. Tommy retired from Zanesville Police Department after 18 years of dedicated service and proudly served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his wife Mollie Burkhard Tysinger, three children: Jennifer (Paul) Tyler, Jeffrey W. (Loni) Tysinger, and Tommy D. (Lori) Tysinger, a brother Terry (Patty) Tysinger, nine grandchildren: Travis Grant, William Grant, Kellan Grant, Jenna Tysinger, Jack Tysinger, Tyler Tysinger, Travis Tysinger, Cole McGrew, and Ashton McGrew, two great-granddaughters: Adeline Tysinger and Presley Grant.

Calling Hours will be from 5-7pm on Monday May 15 and one hour prior to services at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME,1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Tuesday in the Snouffer Chapel. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park with full Military Honors.