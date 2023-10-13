Tri-Valley ready for battle ahead of matchup with Sheridan

DRESDEN, OH- We have officially made it to week 9 of the high school football season. With that we have the biggest game of the year so far with Tri-Valley and Sheridan. These two will meet up in what could be the MVL title game.

The Tri-Valley Scotties are 6-2 heading into a week 9 clash against their rivaled Sheridan Generals. Tri-Valley lost two games early in the season to DeSales and Clinton-Massie. Since then, the Scotties have rattled off 5 wins in a row scoring 38 or more points in every one of them. “There’s definitely some things when we watch the film that we need to improve on. Our guys are getting better each and every day. We’re finding a way to practice the right way which is how you want it when you’re playing really good football late in the season. We haven’t played great football yet but I think we’re getting there.” Said head coach Cam West.

The Sheridan Generals are undefeated this season and have an intimidating defense. They have not given up a point in 16 quarters. Coach West is aware of their talent. “They just have 11 really good football players on the field. There’s not a weak link where you can say we’re going to attack this kid. It’s a challenge and that’s what makes this game fun. It’s what makes this rivalry really fun because we know they’re going to be good. Hopefully they know we’re going to be a good opponent every single year, but it will be a challenge.”

Last year the Generals won 14-13 in comeback fashion. The difference this season for the Scotties could be running back Jayden Wallace. He has over 1,000 yards rushing and has helped the offense become more balanced than years past. “If they pick our passing game then we’re going to beat them with the run game. That has helped us a lot offensively.” Quarterback Max Lyall said. “Jayden Wallace has just had a fantastic year. He’s a kid that has worked really hard in the weight room and over the summer. He continues to get better, the scary thing is that I don’t think he’s played his best yet either. There’s yards left out there and some little things he can improve on.” Said West.

Last season Sheridan used two quarterbacks, although preparing for one quarterback might be easier on a coach, the Scotties are impressed with the Generals signal caller. “Caden Sheridan is catching the snap every single time and he’s had a fantastic year. He has a really good arm and I think Sheridan (Generals) is more balanced than they have been in the past too. Usually they’re going to pound it at you and run stretch and power, this year you really have to prepare for the pass. They are throwing the ball a little bit and the quarterback is very capable.”

Tri-Valley will look to keep their title hopes alive and spoil Sheridan’s first undefeated regular season since 2010.