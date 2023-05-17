Tri-Valley to play John Glenn in Sectional Title

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> It’s official, there will be an all MVL sectional title game this season. The Tri-Valley Scotties and John Glenn Muskies both got victories on Tuesday night. The Scotties took down Steubenville Big Red 9-2. Bennet Baker had a great day at the plate going 3-4 with a double and a 2-run home run. Tri-Valley scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning. Scotties pitching punched out 11 Big Red batters in the win.

John Glenn traveled to Indian Valley as the lower seed but that didn’t stop them from winning 5-2. Justin Stambush was phenomenal on the hill for the Muskies; he pitched to contact and went the distance with only one earned run allowed. Colt Emerson reached base three times and stole two bases. Robert Woodard drove in two runs for John Glenn.

Last Meetings: March 27, Tri-Valley 7 John Glenn 2. April 19, Tri-Valley 5 John Glenn 2.

The sectional title game is scheduled for Monday May 22, at TBD.