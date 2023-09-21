Ty Dierkes

Ty J. Dierkes, 60, of Zanesville, longtime area Funeral Director, died at 5:12 A.M. on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 28, 1963, in Wheeling W.V., a son of Janice (Hiestand) Dierkes and the late Joe G. Dierkes. Ty graduated from River High School class of 1981, attended Ohio University Belmont in St. Clairsville and graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, class of 1985. Prior to becoming a Funeral Director, Ty graduated from the Ohio Fire Academy and served as a volunteer firefighter in Clarington Ohio and Falls Twp. fire department in Zanesville. Ty served his apprenticeship under the direction of Vernon J. “Butch” Rush. Following licensure as Funeral Director and Embalmer, he took a position at Bolin Funeral Home on May 4, 1987, with hopes and dreams of one day becoming the owner. In October of 2004, Ty became partner in what is now Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home. On January 12, 2018, Ty fulfilled his dream and became the soul owner. When asked to work, Ty’s answer was always, “Yes! I like to work!” That work ethic was received from his father, who instilled a great work ethic in his four sons. Ty’s motto was “Get up, dress up and SHOW UP!” His daily routine was to get to work by 6:00 A.M. to start the day. He was a member of Perryton Church of Christ, was active member of and named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Zanesville Day Break Rotary. Ty was a member of LaFayette Lodge #79 F&AM and a past Monarch of Amrou Grotto Lodge #45. He served on various boards including West Muskingum School Board, Mid-East CTC, and the Animal Shelter Society. Ty was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, enjoyed rooting for the Cincinnati Reds, a connoisseur of cigars and whiskey and above all, a loving father who enjoyed going to the beach with his family along with attending his children’s sporting events.

He is survived by his beloved wife of fourteen years, Erin F. (Feerick) Dierkes whom he married December 12, 2009; three children Jesse (Stephanie) Dierkes, Cody D. Dierkes, and Joe D. Dierkes; three brothers Lee (Donna) Dierkes, Jon (Deana) Dierkes and Kelly (Tabi) Dierkes; three grandchildren Makenzie, Skylen and Remington; three nieces, Alayna (Sean) Kelly, Emily Dierkes and Elyse Dierkes; one nephew Eric (Kerrigan) Dierkes; two aunts, Julie (Jeff) Hiestand, Cheryl Dennison and special aunt Rita Josselyn; one uncle, Keith Dierkes; a great niece Rosie Kelly; brother-in-law, Richard (Jacque) Hupp; sister-in-law, Donna (Allen) Moore; many, many cousins and his three fur babies, Springer, Duffy, and Big Lou.

In addition to his father he is preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia E. (Hupp) Dierkes, who died September 6, 2007; father-in-law, Don Hupp; mother-in-law Amy Hupp; mother-in-law, Frances Feerick; best friend James Kilgore; and close family friend, Richard Spring.

Friends and family may call Wednesday, September 27, 2023, from 12:00 Noon to 8:00 P.M. with LaFayette Masonic Lodge #79 F&AM service at 11:30 A.M. followed by Amrou Grotto services. Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, with Mr. William Meaige officiating. Ty will be laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetery, Woodsfield, Ohio.

In lieu of flower donations can be made to the Animal Shelter Society, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, OH. 43701 or West Muskingum Academic Fund 4880 West Pike, Zanesville, OH. 43701.

To send a note of condolence, order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at 740-452-4551