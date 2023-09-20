Tyler Shaffer

Tyler S. Shaffer, 29 of Cambridge, passed away on September 18, 2023, at the Southeastern Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Tyler was born on August 31, 1994, in Cambridge, Ohio. He is the son of Harry Hackley and Misty Shaffer. Tyler worked many jobs as he was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed going on drives, listening to music, and fishing, but most importantly he loved being surrounded by the people that loved him. Tyler was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed.

Tyler is survived by both of his parents, Harry Hackley and Misty Shaffer; the love of his life, Tresandra Mcleod; his step-children, Trevor, Braiton, and Mckenzee; his maternal grandmother, Debbie Shaffer; his maternal grandfather, Jeff Shaffer; his siblings, Taytum Shaffer, Chris Shaffer, Jayden Shaffer, and Rochelle Hackley, Sabrina Hackley, Breanna Hackley, and Tyler Hackley; his aunts, Michelle Shaffer and Aimee Romine; his two step-fathers, Luis and Chris; and his nephew, Axton; as well as many cousins and friends who will dearly miss him.

Tyler is preceded in death by his nephew, Zakari Curtis; and his brother, Josh Williams.

In keeping with Tyler’s wishes, a caring cremation will take place. The Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the Shaffer family.

